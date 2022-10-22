Pierre Gasly & Yuki Tsunoda Podcast Return!

AlphaTauri's biggest episode to date! Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda jump back on the podcast airwaves for another quiz-off, they help solve some of your unwritten road rules, we think of fun ideas for F1, Yuki gives us his best tips for Japan (spoiler: it's not food-related) and Pierre tells us the story of when he moved to race in Japan. This episode was released on the 5th of October across all Podcasting channels

