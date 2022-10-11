F1 Nation: 2022 Japanese F1 GP Review Podcast

As Max Verstappen celebrates sealing his second F1 World Championship, Tom Clarkson braves the champagne spray to speak to some of those closest to him. Verstappen’s manager, Red Bull’s Chief Engineering Officer and Chief Engineer all share what they think has been most impressive about Max, his race craft and his car in 2022.

Former Red Bull driver Christian Klien, Juan Fossaroli of ESPN in Latin America and Dutch journalist Ronald Fording join Tom to explore how Max turned his season around. Plus, how Sergio Pérez helped Max take the title in Japan, which driver had ‘their best race ever in F1’, have Alpine struck a crucial blow in their fight with McLaren, and why does Suzuka bring out the best in Sebastian Vettel?

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: