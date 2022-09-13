F1 Nation: 2022 Italian F1 GP Review Podcast

Tom Clarkson is joined in the paddock by Fred Ferret from L’Equipe and F1's Technical Illustrator, Giorgio Piola, as they debrief the highs and lows from a weekend racing at Monza which saw Max Verstappen seal his 11th victory of the 2022 season.

The trio are joined by McLaren's Lando Norris, Ferrari's Marc Gené, legendary F1 engine designer Mario Illien, Williams' Team Principal Jost Capito, and Nyck de Vries, fresh from a successful maiden Grand Prix after he stepped in for Alex Albon.

