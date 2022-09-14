Timo Glock 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

He was part of one of F1’s most dramatic finales, but there’s so much more to Timo Glock’s story than that rain-soaked lap in Brazil. A relative late-comer to racing, he quickly showed speed, made smart sponsorship deals and caught the attention of F1 teams. Timo Glock tells Tom Clarkson about the surprise phone call which led to his points-scoring Grand Prix debut, the disappointment of dropping out of the sport, the moment he felt it was ‘game over’ for his racing career, and an all-or-nothing season which gave him a second chance at F1.

With Toyota in 2008 and 2009, Timo scored podiums which proved he was worthy of a race-winning car. He reveals how agonisingly close he came to a career-transforming move in a pivotal period at the end of 2009, only to find himself racing at the back of the grid in 2010. Plus, his friendship with the Schumachers, the moment lawyers decided his F1 future and that final lap in Brazil in 2008: the ‘impossible’ action, the crazy reaction and an unlikely friendship that followed, ten years in the making.

