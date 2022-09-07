Jan Lammers 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

He’s a Zandvoort ‘beach boy’, who became a local hero in F1. Racing in the Dutch Grand Prix was a dream come true for Jan Lammers, but he struggled to show his speed in Formula 1 and dropped out of the sport after 4 difficult seasons. He was always determined to return to motorsport’s pinnacle and waited a record 10 years for his chance.

Jan tells Tom Clarkson about his rise from junior European champion to F1, the impact impatience had on his career, how bad luck repeatedly ruined his best chances of a life changing F1 result, and how a change in attitude and focus on learning helped him take Le Mans victory in 1988 and return to F1 after his decade away. Today, Jan is Sporting Director of his hometown racetrack, Zandvoort, and is working to make the Dutch Grand Prix a spectacular and sustainable event.

