F1 Nation: 2022 Dutch F1 GP Review Podcast

A pulsating Dutch Grand Prix showed the ice-cool thinking and red-hot pace of Max Verstappen and the pressure the F1 pitwall. Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner and Max Verstappen’s father Jos reflect on a fourth successive victory for the 2022 F1 World Championship Leader, whose lead is now 109 points. If Mercedes or Ferrari had made different strategy calls, could the race have ended differently?

Tom Clarkson, Auto Hebdo’s Julien Billiotte, Christian Menath of Motorsport-Magazin.com and Allard Kalff from Viaplay in the Netherlands take a deep dive into the Dutch Grand Prix, how and why Max Verstappen won, and the difficulties F1 strategists face when making big decisions. After missing out on points in Zandvoort, Alex Albon joins the team to look forward to Monza. Plus, the team examine great drives from Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris and Lance Stroll, Ferrari’s aims for the rest of 2022, and the 2023 driver market: what’s next for Alpine, AlphaTauri, Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher?

