Carlos Sainz 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

Will 2022 be a life-changing year for Carlos Sainz? He sits in a Ferrari which looked fast and reliable in pre-season testing. He’s proved he has what it takes to win in Formula 1. Can he make that final step to top of the podium? As Carlos tells Tom Clarkson, he still looks back with frustration on races he feels he could have won.

You’ll hear how his seasons at McLaren shaped Carlos into the driver he is today, and how he offered reassurance to Daniel Ricciardo during the Australian’s tough times at the team. Plus his rivalries and friendships with Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris, how contract security changed his approach to racing, the physical and mental gains he’s made during early morning gym sessions and why F1’s Smooth Operator is not actually smooth at all…­

