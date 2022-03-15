F1 Nation: 2022 F1 Season Preview podcast

The most anticipated F1 season in decades is finally here! Ahead of the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix, Tom Clarkson, Damon Hill, Natalie Pinkham and F1 experts from around the world size up the teams and drivers who’ll be fighting for points, podiums, wins and the Formula 1 World Championship. If these predictions are right, 2022 is going to be epic! Plus, in Ask Damon, the 1996 World Champ picks F1’s next new title-winner.

