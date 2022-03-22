F1 Nation: 2022 Bahrain F1 GP Review podcast

Tom, Natalie and Damon jump into Ferrari’s celebrations and talk to the happy people behind the team’s 1-2 finish at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Team Principal Mattia Binotto, Charles Leclerc’s manager Nicholas Todt, Carlos Sainz Snr. and test driver Marc Gene explain the long years of hard work that led to Ferrari’s first win since 2019. Are we seeing Charles Leclerc 2.0?

How much better will Carlos Sainz get this season? What does F1’s most famous team need to do now to mount a title challenge in 2022? We also celebrate Kevin Magnussen’s ‘Viking comeback’ for Haas and great drives by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu at Alfa Romeo. Plus, Max Verstappen sums up what went wrong for Red Bull, and we ask Mercedes’ Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin if the Silver Arrows can catch up at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

