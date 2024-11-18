Zhou Eyes Ferrari Reserve Role Amid 2025 Driver Market Shake-Up
Nov.18 - Guanyu Zhou could become a Ferrari reserve driver in 2025.
Fellow Audi-Sauber refugee, Valtteri Bottas, is expected to return to Mercedes next year in a reserve role - whilst also becoming an advisor to Toto Wolff.
As for Zhou, he admitted some weeks ago that a reserve seat could also be an option for him. Now, as reported by Corriere della Sera, it is believed Ferrari is the most likely destination for the 25-year-old Chinese.
It is also rumoured that Zhou, a former Ferrari driver academy member, could pair his role with a race seat in Formula E. Any clashes with F1 race dates will then be covered by Antonio Giovinazzi, who races in the world endurance championship.
Recently, Zhou admitted when asked about a potential third driver role for 2025: "We have a few options that are looking not too bad."
When asked, however, an official Ferrari source said the Zhou rumour is "not true", even though the Italian marque does have a vacancy as Oliver Bearman is stepping up to a race seat at Haas.
Robert Shwartzman, meanwhile, will race for Prema in the Indycar championship next year, therefore stepping down from his F1 duties at Ferrari.
I've assumed he'd return to Team Enstone in reserve driver capacity, especially with the vacancy created by Doohan's full-time promotion, but his other former manufacturer Ferrari is equally viable, so we'll see.
The rumor may be false for now, but this can change, & if anything, I think Ferrari might even be more likely in the end or at least more attractive for the same purpose.
You should never "assume", because to assume is to make an ass out of u and me!
And WTF is Team Enstone? Their name does not appear on the official list of F1 teams!
I refer to the team that way if something happened during any of its previous identities, which in this case is that Zhou used to be involved with them when they were Renault.
Assumtion is the mother of all f*ckups...
Not always & his more recent previous team simply seemed more realistic, hence, the thinking he'd most likely return there for the purpose of being a reserve driver.
cant see his sponsors being to happy him being in a reserve seat, which sorta means hes now Zero value to a team who knows?
