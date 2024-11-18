Zhou Eyes Ferrari Reserve Role Amid 2025 Driver Market Shake-Up

Zhou Eyes Ferrari Reserve Role Amid 2025 Driver Market Shake-Up
18 November 2024 by    1 min read
 6

Nov.18 - Guanyu Zhou could become a Ferrari reserve driver in 2025.

Fellow Audi-Sauber refugee, Valtteri Bottas, is expected to return to Mercedes next year in a reserve role - whilst also becoming an advisor to Toto Wolff.

As for Zhou, he admitted some weeks ago that a reserve seat could also be an option for him. Now, as reported by Corriere della Sera, it is believed Ferrari is the most likely destination for the 25-year-old Chinese.

It is also rumoured that Zhou, a former Ferrari driver academy member, could pair his role with a race seat in Formula E. Any clashes with F1 race dates will then be covered by Antonio Giovinazzi, who races in the world endurance championship.

Recently, Zhou admitted when asked about a potential third driver role for 2025: "We have a few options that are looking not too bad."

When asked, however, an official Ferrari source said the Zhou rumour is "not true", even though the Italian marque does have a vacancy as Oliver Bearman is stepping up to a race seat at Haas.

Robert Shwartzman, meanwhile, will race for Prema in the Indycar championship next year, therefore stepping down from his F1 duties at Ferrari.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

6 F1 Fan comments on “Zhou Eyes Ferrari Reserve Role Amid 2025 Driver Market Shake-Up

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    I've assumed he'd return to Team Enstone in reserve driver capacity, especially with the vacancy created by Doohan's full-time promotion, but his other former manufacturer Ferrari is equally viable, so we'll see.
    The rumor may be false for now, but this can change, & if anything, I think Ferrari might even be more likely in the end or at least more attractive for the same purpose.

    Reply

    2. ✅ Checkout the latest 50 F1 Fans comments.

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.