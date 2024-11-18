New F1 Constructor Rule Sparks Backlash From Haas and Rivals

Nov.18 - The boss of F1's smallest team, Haas, has hit out at a proposal to limit the way the outfit operates.

It is well known that Haas outsources the design and production of many components to Dallara, Ferrari, and now even Toyota.

RB is also increasingly reverting to a Haas-type situation, buying as many parts from parent team Red Bull Racing as possible. Rivals Aston Martin, Alpine and Williams, however, are hitting back hard, insisting all teams should have to design and manufacture more of their own parts.

And according to Auto Motor und Sport, a proposal in the 2026 regulations is that when 'customer teams' like Haas and RB finish fifth or higher in the constructors' standings, that team then has three years to become a full F1 constructor.

The rule is not set in stone, but it is expected a majority vote will push it through.

"It would be a killer for the small teams," Haas boss Ayao Komatsu insists.

"If Formula 1 wants as many teams as possible to be competitive, then we will all reject this rule. What better thing could happen to the sport than David winning against Goliath?"

The Japanese also thinks the new rule would be pointless.

"What fan cares whether the gearbox or the suspension comes from Ferrari or from us?" said Komatsu, who also hit back at the idea that Haas and RB have an unfair advantage.

"We are credited with a nominal equivalent value in the budget cap for the components we buy," he said, "and it is so high that we have no advantage."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: