Ricciardo Rumored to Lead Cadillac F1 Comeback for 2026?

Dec.8 - Daniel Ricciardo does not look likely to remain 'retired' for long.

The major German newspaper Bild is reporting that the new Cadillac F1 team for 2026, to be headed by former Marussia boss Graeme Lowdon, is interested in the former Red Bull driver.

"The Australian is the big favourite for a cockpit at the American racing team," Bild said.

According to the rumours, Cadillac is not just looking for an experienced driver to pair with a young American star, but a "figurehead from an advertising and marketing perspective" as well.

"His comeback at Cadillac would catapult the new team's popularity from zero to 100."

However, Britain's Sun newspaper also claims Ricciardo, 35, has received offers to race in the Australian Supercars series as well as NASCAR with Toyota from 2026.

When he lost his RB seat to Liam Lawson earlier this season, Ricciardo said of his career: "It will always have its highs and lows but it's been fun and truth be told I wouldn't change it.

"Until the next adventure."

