Barcelona’s F1 Mystery: New Race Name Up for Grabs!

May 13 – Spanish officials are still remaining tight-lipped over negotiations with Formula 1 about extending Barcelona’s race contract.

2026 is not only the last year in the Circuit de Catalunya’s existing contract, it will mark the debut of the long-term street race in Madrid.

Tellingly, Madrid will take over as the official ‘Spanish GP’ – with Barcelona bosses admitting they aren’t sure what their own race will be called.

“We’ll see what it will be called in a few days, months,” the regional minister for business, Miquel Samper, told Spanish journalists at the launch of the forthcoming 2025 Spanish GP in Barcelona.

“I can’t say anything more because I don’t know anything more, and we can’t even say the things we know,” he added.

“What is clear is that we want to continue to organise this grand prix. It’s obvious that we all know it’s ending next year, and we’re negotiating the extension of this contract.”

Earlier this year, Barcelona successfully extended its deal with MotoGP through 2031, and Samper said officials are now keen to replicate the way those negotiations were handled.

“As with the motorcycles, the key to these things going well is silence,” he confirmed. “The key to success is discretion. So we can’t explain how the negotiations are going, although we are committed to communicating very quickly when agreements are reached – if they are reached.

“As of today, we are in the midst of negotiations,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, although Montreal’s contract with F1 already runs through 2031, Le Journal de Montreal reports that officials are keen to follow in Miami’s wheel-tracks by concluding a new long-term deal.

“We’re seeing extensions of agreements elsewhere,” an unnamed government source said, “so we have communicated our intentions.

“Discussions are cordial, but nothing suggests that it’s not a possibility,” the source added.

