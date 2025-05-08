Christian Horner Clears the Air on McLaren ‘Illegal Car’ Claims

May 8 – Christian Horner has played down suggestions Red Bull is overtly accusing McLaren of cheating.

In Miami, rumours suggested Red Bull had complained behind the scenes that the championship leaders could be mastering the art of tyre management in 2025 by illegally injecting water into the Pirellis.

An incensed McLaren CEO Zak Brown hit back by trolling Red Bull for the world to see, sipping out of a water bottle on the pitwall labelled “Tyre Water”.

He then dared Horner to lodge a protest but argued that it should cost Red Bull a lot of unrefundable money.

“I’m not saying there’s anything illegal about that car,” Horner responded. “My compliments to McLaren, they’re in their own class at the moment.”

However, he defended any team’s right to ask “questions”.

“There will always be questions asked in Formula 1,” said Horner. “McLaren did exactly the same thing with our front suspension last year. It’s inevitable that when you’re at the top, as we have been in recent years, everything is scrutinised.”

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: