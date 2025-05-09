Inside Fittipaldi’s Analysis: How Lawson, Tsunoda Stack Up Against Perez

May 9 – Simply by sitting on the sidelines, Sergio Perez’s reputation is being put back together in 2025.

That’s the view of Formula 1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi, who laments the demise of Perez’s Red Bull career – but is excited that the Mexican could be back on the grid with Cadillac next year.

“Checo Perez was a great representative of us (Latin Americans) but he wasn’t so understood,” Brazilian Fittipaldi, a two-time world champion, told AS Mexico.

Perez, ousted for poor performance, was replaced by Liam Lawson for the start of 2025 – but the young New Zealander’s performance was even more disastrous and he was swiftly replaced by Yuki Tsunoda.

“This year we’re seeing the test with drivers who are with Max Verstappen, and in my opinion they’re worse than Checo,” Fittipaldi, 78, said.

“Perez won in Monaco, he won in Baku – very difficult city circuits – and he’s very fast. We’re seeing the difficulties now. Red Bull is changing drivers to see who gets close to Verstappen, but Checo was the best.”

Another F1 legend, Cadillac advisor and Fittipaldi’s fellow former world champion Mario Andretti, does not hide that Perez is under consideration for a 2026 seat.

“The driver situation is being evaluated, and you basically look at who’s available based on the level of experience you need,” Andretti said. “Checo Perez fits the bill.

“He’s one of the candidates that you could potentially approach, but for the moment I’m not in a position to say more.”

Fittipaldi urges Perez and Cadillac to unite.

“General Motors is coming into Formula 1 with the Cadillac brand and a very serious program, and for sure Checo is a very strong candidate,” he said.

Even the man who ousted Perez – Red Bull team boss Christian Horner – doesn’t disagree.

“Obviously, it was a tough year for Checo last year, but it’s good to see a possible return is in the works,” he said. “He’s a very experienced driver and a real winner. He’s a very popular driver.

“It would be good to see him back on the grid.”

