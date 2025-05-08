Imola’s F1 Future: Will the Historic Circuit Secure Its Place?

May 8 – Talks about renewing Imola’s expiring contract are underway, according to Italian media.

The president of the race promoter, Formula Imola, is the well-known former team owner Gian Carlo Minardi. He was asked by Sky Italia about F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali’s recent claim that Imola will struggle to continue to co-exist on a calendar that already has a longer deal in place with Monza.

“Our job is to show that we are capable of continuing to organise a grand prix, to put into difficulty those who will have to decide how to draw the calendar,” the 77-year-old said as the last race in Imola’s existing contract approahces.

“Negotiations have already started,” Minardi added. “The next few days will be important because everyone will be there and it will be easier to sit around a table.”

Crucially for Imola, the event retains the support of the president of the local Emilia-Romagna region, Michele de Pascale.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “For the institutions it is not a question of budget because there is strong interest in continuing. If we need a state, we have a state,” he laughed.

“Negotiations have been underway for some time,” Pascale added. “Monza does not prevent Imola from also being there.”

Also commenting on Imola’s negotiations is Flavio Siniscalsi, head of the department for sport at Italy’s council of ministers. “The efforts of local and national authorities are crucial,” he said.

“We must encourage and strengthen inter-institutional collaboration.”

