Did Mick Schumacher Attend Cadillac’s F1 Launch?

May 8 – Mick Schumacher, having attended the Miami GP last weekend, has confirmed reports that he was also present for Cadillac’s F1 logo launch on Saturday.

Despite stepping down as Mercedes’ reserve driver this year, the former Haas driver was reported to have travelled to Miami for “secret” Cadillac talks.

“I was there briefly and took a look around,” the 26-year-old, who was dropped by former Haas boss Gunther Steiner at the end of 2022, told Sky Deutschland when asked about the red-carpet Cadillac event that took place at Queen Miami Beach.

“The logo was presented, and it looked very nice – the Cadillac logo and Formula 1 underneath. A very exciting topic and an exciting project,” the German said when asked about F1’s new eleventh team that will debut in 2026.

Schumacher, however, stopped short when asked if he is really being considered for one of the two cockpits. “Let’s see what happens next year,” said the Alpine WEC driver.

His friend Sebastian Vettel told RTL this week: “It would be nice if Mick got a second chance in Formula 1.”

