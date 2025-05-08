Alonso’s Return? Alpine Stirs the Pot with New Hints!

May 8 – Alpine is leaving the door open for Fernando Alonso’s potential return to the team.

The two-time champion left the F1 outfit at the end of 2022 after contract negotiations over a long-term deal fell through. Management of the Renault-controlled team explained at the time that the then 41-year-old’s age was a concern.

Alpine’s management has since changed completely – notably with Alonso’s long-time manager Flavio Briatore back in charge. At the same time, the 32-time grand prix winner’s Aston Martin contract runs out at the end of 2026, although he has stated that he will remain associated with the brand even when he stops racing.

However, at the launch of a book this week, Renault CEO Luca de Meo insisted that he still holds Alonso in the highest regard.

“He’s an incredible guy,” he is quoted as saying by Car And Driver. “He left us at the Alpine team also due to a mistake on our part.

“Maybe we didn’t treat him the way we should have, but we still have a very good relationship,” de Meo added. “I respect him a lot – he’s a great champion, and a guy with real drive.

“There are very few who have Fernando’s determination. He’s a great driver. Especially when you have a car that’s, let’s say, not so good,” he smiled.

However, de Meo wished Alonso well with his current project.

“I hope he succeeds with Aston Martin, because he deserves it,” the Italian said.

De Meo explained that, around the same time, he was battling simply to keep the F1 team and the carmaker afloat. “We were losing money every single day,” he said. “Some people told me I was crazy to take the job.

“It was already planned close the team down, which I opposed. I found a way to invest. But in F1, you suffer every weekend. I still haven’t found the algorithm to win.”

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: