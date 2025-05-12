Why Alpine’s F1 Team Desperately Needs Stability Now!

May 12 – Alpine’s next team boss will be there for the long run, Renault CEO Luca de Meo insists.

Last week, the Enstone based team shocked the Formula 1 world by announcing that less than a year after taking over, Oliver Oakes had resigned as team principal.

It continues the revolving-door nature of the crucial job at the top of Renault’s F1 team in the last four years, which have seen Cyril Abiteboul, Laurent Rossi, Otmar Szafnauer and Bruno Famin also all depart.

75-year-old Flavio Briatore, who was appointed by de Meo as executive advisor in mid-2024, has temporarily taken the reigns, but Ralf Schumacher insists the Italian is “too old” to serve as permanent team boss once again.

De Meo is now implying that the next Alpine team boss will be there for good.

“We’re trying to find some stability in this team,” he told Canal-Plus on the grid of the MotoGP race at Le Mans on Sunday.

“One thing there’s no doubt about is that we’re going to keep investing until we find the alchemy to perform well,” de Meo added.

“Alpine is involved in many disciplines, including (sports car) endurance. On Saturday, we had some good results (the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps) which gives us a lot of hope for Le Mans.

“There are things that work and there are things that don’t,” de Meo continued. “What you have to be is stubborn and keep working.”

