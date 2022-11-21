Will Verstappen be favourite for the F1 championship in 2023?

Verstappen is looking incredibly strong heading into the 2023 F1 Championship. This is so much the case that many are predicting that he is going to be the favourite to win next year’s F1 Championship, and while this may be just pure speculation, Verstappen might actually have a better chance than most of coming out on top.

In this article, we will be taking a look at whether or not Verstappen will be the favourite heading into the 2023 F1 Championship, as well as going over what it is that makes people hold Verstappen in such high regard.

It’s a While Until The 2023 Championship Begins

While making F1 Championship predictions is certainly fun, if you want to do it with any semblance of accuracy, you need to have a clear view of the situation. The F1 Championship is still half a year away, and this means that there are so many variables that we cannot account for this early on.

Simple things like knowing which racers will be competing or holding out to find out if there are any major wins/losses in any races before the season commences can both make a huge difference on whether or not someone is going to be a favourite, and these variables can be incredibly hard to compute when the competition is so far away.

For example, Verstappen could happen to have a fun race with one of his rivals just for some practice and end up losing severely - this would drastically change the public’s perception of him.

While situations akin to this are unlikely to happen, it’s certainly possible, and you truly need to leave no stone unturned when trying to calculate F1 odds. It’s just too soon to start picking favourites.

Verstappen Still Looks To Be The Favourite

In spite of everything we have said in the first section of this article, it appears as though Verstappen is the current favourite to win the 2023 F1 Championships, and this likely isn't going to change anytime soon.

Verstappen is a phenomenal driver, and he is without a doubt going to be one of the most formidable competitors in the competition. If nothing changes, then we could easily see Verstappen continue to be the favourite all the way until the season commences, and this would make for one incredibly interesting season of F1.

An F1 season with Verstappen at the helm would be action-packed with exciting developments and exhilarating moments, and we have no doubt that fans all over the world would go wild if Verstappen does manage to live up to all the hype.

We still have a long way to go - but if Verstappen is able to perform as well in the Championships as he has been doing now, then he is going to have a much better chance than most at taking the title, and we just can’t wait to see him in action again.

To sum things up; Verstappen is looking extremely menacing right now, and it would be an understatement to say that he is likely going to be one of the most formidable competitors in next year’s F1 Championship. It might be a bit of a stretch to say he is the undeniable winner right now - the competition is still a ways away and we just do not have the data to back it up.

However, there is no debate that Verstappen possesses the skill and ability to take the title, and with a little luck, he might just end up being our future champion next year. It’s going to be an interesting one.

