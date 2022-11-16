Is a Good Mobile F1 Game Essential for F1's Global Profile?

Almost all of the major sports today have a fantastic video game dedicated to that sport, and this has proven to help expand that sport's global profile. Here, we will be revealing why it's also essential for F1 (Formula 1 racing) to have a dedicated video game based on the sport.

We've seen it with Skateboarding (the Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game), Soccer/Football (the FIFA video game franchise), and Forza Horizon 5 (a series of car racing video games), but what video games are there for Formula 1?

Top-rated racing car games to play in 2022

The best video game options that racing fanatics currently have available to them in 2022 are these great games:

Gran Turismo 7 (2022)

F1 2020 (2020)

Forza Horizon 5 (2021)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (2019)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (2019)

GRID Autosport (2014)

Other honourable mentions

If you enjoy playing any of these popular racing car-themed video games that are available across multiple platforms and consoles, then you may also want to check out some of these other great games too. They include Real Racing 3 (2013), F1 2021 (2021), Assetto Competizione (2018), Dirt 5 (2020), iRacing (2008), and Forza Horizon 4 (2018). If that's not enough to keep you going, there's also Wreckfest (2014), Burnout Paradise (2008), Gran Turismo Sport (2017), Assetto Corsa (2014), CSR Racing (2016), Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010), rFactor 2 (2013), and Asphalt 9 Legends (2018), to name just a few hit titles.

What other racing games are there to play online today?

You can also find a wide range of racing card-themed online slot machines at numerous fully licensed online casinos, such as Casino777. One of the hottest titles to keep an eye out for when you next play at this highly recommended real money casino site is the Boost Racers online slot from Gaming1. If you're a fan of this game, then you may also like to try the follow-up, a game called Boost Racers – City Edition.

You can also have several other great games to choose from, such as:

Drive: Multiplier Mayhem online slot from NetEnt

Macau Racing online slot from Red Tiger Gaming

Racing for Pinks online slot from Microgaming

Monster Wheels online slot from Microgaming

24 Hour Grand Prix online slot from Red Tiger Gaming

Rally 4 Riches online slot from Play'n GO

Wheels N' Reels online slot from Origins (a Playtech subsidiary company)

Is the F1 video game any good?

The F1 22 video game is one of the latest Formula 1-themed video games you can play today, and it really helps with F1's global profile. However, it's not the best F1 game by far. You can play this game on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox one. It was released as recently as June 2022, and it was developed and published by Electronic Arts and EA Sports. If one of the top video game creators could come up with an even better F1-themed video game, it would really take support for the sport around the world to the next level.

