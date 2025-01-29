Verstappen vs Lawson: Red Bull Set For a Prickly Season

Formula 1 fans worldwide are in for a treat in 2025, with the upcoming season set to feature several thrilling storylines across the grid.

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari will inevitably garner plenty of headlines and should help to maintain F1’s status as one of the most-watched sports series in the world.

ExpressVPN found that races such as the Monaco Gran Prix create a massive buzz when they are staged, and the 2025 edition is guaranteed to continue in the same vein.

Developments at Red Bull are also certain to generate plenty of interest, with the team set to feature a revised line-up after parting company with Sergio Perez.

Liam Lawson will race alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen and the dynamic between the pair will be intriguing to watch as the season unfolds.

Lawson could cause Verstappen headaches

Verstappen’s snippy nature and Lawson’s ambitious personality could potentially cause friction for the Red Bull team during the 2025 season and beyond.

The reigning world champion was notably dismissive of Lawson’s chances of beating him during a recent in-depth interview with Zurich-based media outlet Blick.

“If we can get the car back to the front, the name in the other cockpit won’t matter,” Verstappen said.

"I don’t have a crystal ball, but if we can rectify certain weaknesses over the winter, we’ll be back at the front. But I’m certainly not making any predictions here.

“Five teams should be fighting at the front. The weaknesses have been narrowed down. We often lacked the necessary balance because we simply couldn’t get into the low temperature window.”

Many people are assuming that Lawson has been brought in by Red Bull to play second fiddle to Verstappen, but the reality could be somewhat different.

Verstappen has had things pretty easy in recent seasons, but his status as the team’s undisputed number one driver may not be guaranteed.

Lawson ruffled a few feathers while driving for Red Bull’s sister team towards the end of last season and admitted he is not in F1 ‘to make friends’ (h/t Sky Sports).

The New Zealander was unfazed by criticism from Fernando Alonso at the United States Grand Prix, and flexed his muscles in a clash with Perez in Mexico.

Verstappen has largely been prioritised by Red Bull since Daniel Ricciardo left the team in 2018, but Lawson is unlikely to maintain the status quo.

The 22-year-old has made it clear that he wants to challenge for the world title sooner rather than later, which could create tension at Red Bull.

Verstappen tends not to be sulky when things are not going his way, and it would be no surprise if there is friction between the pair during the early part of the campaign.

If Lawson is able to take the fight to Verstappen during the first few races, it will be intriguing to see how the latter copes with being challenged from within his own team.

Red Bull effectively created a landscape where Perez was doomed to fail and they will be eager to avoid the same scenario unfolding with Lawson.

The final word

With Hamilton eager to shine at Ferrari and McLaren expected to be strong again, Verstappen’s hopes of winning a fifth world title are under threat.

Adding Lawson into the mix creates further potential for fireworks in F1, which will delight fans who have been starved of excitement in recent years.

