Do Americans Watch F1?

Over the course of more than seven decades, Formula One has maintained its status as the preeminent motorsport on a global scale. This is evidenced by the extravagant, multi-day races that are staged in countries all over the world.

The races in Formula One are tremendously well attended all around the world, with the exception of the United States. However, this might be shifting sooner than most people anticipate.

Finding the Best Place To Wager on F1

The sport is growing and it is no surprise to see that many sportsbooks are introducing F1 odds. At the end of the day, it's all about finding a sportsbook that provides the best odds possible. Fortunately for you, we have found Basketball Insiders review of the best US sportsbooks that allow you to see all the information you need on each of the presented sportsbooks. Make sure to check it out so you can start placing bets on the next F1 Grand Prix Winner!

Origins in Europe

Formula One has always been an international organization, ever since it was first established.

In 1950, Silverstone in the United Kingdom played host to the very first global championship competition. The victorious driver was the Italian racer Giuseppe Farina, who raced with a supercharged Alfa Romeo with 120,000 applauding spectators, one of whom was the King of England, George VI.

This European event served as the foundation for Formula One's worldwide influence, with the exception of the United States.

Difficult conditions in the United States

Being a fan of Formula One in the United States might be challenging from a logistical standpoint. Because the majority of the races are held in Europe, it is necessary to get up very early in order to avoid missing any of the actions. In addition, the United States of America is home to a variety of its very own motorsports, such as IndyCar as well as NASCAR, both of which have been in existence since the 1940s.

San Francisco-based Peter Habicht is indeed the man responsible for establishing the largest Formula One fan club in the United States. Roughly 2,500 people are part of this organization.

Formula One motorsports, in contrast to football and basketball, features a relatively small number of American racers worth rooting for: Mario Andretti was the very last driver from the United States to triumph in an event, and he did it at the Dutch Grand Prix back in 1978.

The results of the 2005 Formula One United States Grand Prix were not what the racing series had planned for. At the time, various reports in the press referred to it as a catastrophe. Because of worries for their own safety, fourteen cars were required to pull out of the race at the very last second. The majority of attendees departed the event feeling dissatisfied and as though they had thrown away their money. The race that they had travelled all the way to see let them down.

Hopefully though, soon-to-be newcomers Audi, who is said that may salvage Schumacher's F1 Career, may have an effect on the way that Americans look at Formula 1.

Attempting to improve ties with the United States

Yet, there is reason to be positive about the future of Formula One in the United States. The fact that Formula One's competition NASCAR has endured an unquestionably difficult few years may prove to be beneficial for the sport. The most noteworthy change is that Formula One is now owned by Liberty Media, a business based in the United States; this transaction took place at the beginning of 2017 and was worth $8 billion.

Chase Carey, the new CEO of Formula One, is optimistic about the future of the sport in the United States. At the time of the acquisition, he told CNBC that he desired to make the events seem more like Super Bowl activities by providing mobile material and behind-the-scenes accessibility for spectators.

A year later, development in America has already occurred: a new Grand Prix race will indeed be held on a street track in Miami in 2023, and it will be added to the calendar. This competition would take place in conjunction with the United States Grand Prix. Over the next two or three years, according to Hindery's forecast, there will also be a race held in the Northeast, probably in the state of New Jersey.

U.S.A.'s Untapped Market Potential

In the United States, there is a significant amount of profit to be made from the selling of tickets, marketers, and from sponsorships. In 2016, spectators at sporting events in the United States spent a total of $56 billion of their own money.

The economic gain would be helpful for Formula One. According to FinanceAsia, which is a Hong Kong-based publication that covers business news, Formula One was estimated to be worth $9.1 billion in the year 2012. This indicates that its value decreased by 12 percent during the course of the four years that passed between that assessment and the subsequent acquisition of $8 billion worth of it.

Nevertheless, it cannot be said for certain which Formula One will become popular in the United States. The audience at the U.S. Grand Prix dropped by 4.4 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year. In addition, there are no drivers from the United States competing in Formula One this season.

However, if there was ever a moment for Formula One to win the hearts of Americans, that moment is now. It is probable that the hobby will leave an indelible impression on American territory, given the current state of NASCAR and the incoming American leadership in Formula 1.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: