F1 Betting Tips: Most popular pilots to bet on

Formula 1 is one of the most entertaining sports you can choose to watch and enjoy. The love for speed, great cars and fantastic pilots brings together hundreds of millions of fans every year.

You can get the chance to participate as a spectator in one of the Formula 1 competitions that take place all around the globe every year, or you can watch it live with your friends, family, and other fellow fans. No matter how you enjoy Formula One races, it’s crucial to get the best out of each competition and live the thrills with each of the pilots’ moves.

Regarding online sports betting, Formula One is one the best choice for bets; either you are a newbie, or you already have experience in sports betting. If you are looking for some excellent betting tips for the next F1 race this year, we’ve got the most popular pilots list just for you:

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is probably one of the most famous F1 pilots and is considered one of the best in All-Time Tops. In recent history, Hamilton has broken many records and became one of the youngest to receive the Formula One World Championship title.

He is currently competing for Mercedes, and if you choose to bet on Hamilton, chances are you won’t be disappointed. Of course, you have to consider many factors, as betting on a champion or a famous pilot does not imply an automatic win.

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc is one driver you might not regret betting on. He is one of the youngest drivers to win the Pole Trophy in 2019 and has recently won the Bahrain Grand Prix 2022. With five wins and 22 podiums so far, the Monegasque driver racing for Scuderia Ferrari is going big in the future.

Max Verstappen

The Dutch pilot is very young at only 25 years old but has been an F1 driver since he was 17. In 2021 he won the Formula One Drivers Championship, beating legend Lewis Hamilton with just a few points. When it comes to F1 bets, Max Verstappen should be on the watch list.

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz comes from a family of rally drivers, with his father and grandfather having successful careers in rally sports. This year, he came in second place at the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Canadian Grand Prix. Keep an eye on his performances for this season and the next one, as his performances may be a pleasant surprise to fans.

Sergio Pérez

Sergio Perez is one of the most famous pilots of his generation and has come to secure his position slowly but surely. He is the winner of the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix and the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Currently racing for Red Bull Racing, Perez has driven in the past for McLaren, Racing Point and Sauber.

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso is a veteran of Formula 1 racing and has scored impressive performances throughout his entire career. He has won the Formula One Drivers Championship, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

For the next season, Alonso will drive at Aston Martin. Even if some consider him close to retirement, we’d say you should keep an eye on him, as his 2021 Qatar Grand Prix comeback was pretty remarkable.

Lando Norris

Lando is only 22 years old but has already won his first podium at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix and finished second at the Italian Grand Prix in 2021. He has yet to conquer championship and wins, but we’d say he’s almost there.

Where can you bet on your favorite pilots?

Choosing the best gambling and casino websites to place your bets is essential, as this means more chances to avoid frauds and scams. If you want to go for new online casinos and betting websites that offer great deals, make sure you choose legit brands and check the security protocols and their license. As long as you always go for reputable websites, it’s up to you to decide which websites and apps suit you best in sports betting.

Our advice is always to stay safe when it comes to betting, meaning not only choosing licensed websites but also never going above your budget. Formula 1 is one of the best sports you can start betting on, as there are plenty of thrills, suspense, and outstanding pilots to watch.

Of course, you should not use F1 betting as a means to earn lots of money or as means to get rich quickly. Remember that sports betting should always be entertaining, engaging, and an excellent activity to match with your favorite sports competitions.

If you are a newbie in the sports betting area or are already experienced but want to prepare your bets for the next F1 competition, use the list above to get inspired and enjoy the entertainment of betting at races.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: