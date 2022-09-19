Is Lewis Hamilton Going To Retire After This Year's GP Season?

We've asked ourselves this question quite a lot, and many Formula 1 fans could still be wondering about it. However, the man himself, Sir Lewis Hamilton, has given hope to his fans that he will continue in Formula 1 for longer, even beyond the end of his current contract with the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team, a contract that will run out at the end of the 2023 World Championship season.

After a record 103 Grand Prix wins, a joint-record seven Formula 1 World Drivers' Championships, a record 103 Pole Positions, and a record 188 podiums, you couldn't fault Hamilton if he retired from Formula 1 before the 2022 season and after the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP disaster.

However, the British driver continues to push in the pinnacle of motorsport and, against the thought of many, he is thriving while driving the Mercedes W13 and is working hard to provide big results to his team.

All of it comes instead of the outrage expected from many of his critics, who were fast to point out in the past how Hamilton wouldn't have a positive demeanor with his team if his cars weren't the class of the field.

Lewis Hamilton is enjoying Formula 1, despite being headed to his first Grand Prix season without a win since entering the series back in 2007 (unless favorable circumstances help him get a W in the W13).

Hamilton is currently in sixth place in the 2022 Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship, which would be a career-worst for the Stevenage-born 37-year-old driver. However, it isn't any kind of tarnish on his all-time great status, as the track has proven on many occasions this year that he remains at the top of his game and the top of the sport.

Obviously, machinery needs to be ideal in order to fight for a WDC, and Hamilton will be the first to admit it. But in years like these, where a championship was never at stake, Hamilton demonstrates his commitment to the series and to perfecting his craft if that's even possible.

What challenges could be ahead of Hamilton in the future?

Certainly, Lewis Hamilton has nothing left to prove in Formula 1. The British icon has done everything asked of him in the series and has endured difficult losses, like the 2007 and 2016 finales, like a true champion who is more than confident of his capability to continue fighting and grab the next championship available.

For many of his fans, he should be already looking at fighting for a ninth World Drivers' Championship in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Hamilton crossed the 300 Grands Prix started back in the 2022 French Grand Prix, and the seven-time F1 champion seems completely committed to staying in the series.

Six drivers have started more than 300 Grands Prix and the list is full of champions (Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen, Michael Schumacher, Jenson Button and Hamilton) and a Grand Prix winner (Rubens Barrichello).

Despite the big names on that list, none of them won a race after reaching the 300th GP mark. Alonso, who will start a record-breaking 350th Grand Prix in the upcoming Singapore GP, and Hamilton (304 starts) are still trying to change that statistic. However, Hamilton is the only one who's been close to doing so this year.

Hamilton himself has talked about the possibilities of him racing beyond his current contract and we should believe him in that aspect. He found force and motivation to continue after last year's controversy and the current state of the Mercedes car. Given that fact, we can expect Hamilton to continue in Formula 1 for a few years before he stops his unique motor racing career.

In 2022, Hamilton is sixth in the World Drivers' Championship with 168 points and six podiums. The start of the season saw the Englishman working towards improving the W13 car, which hindered the first part of his year due to aggressive setups which put him on the wrong foot.

Since the team found some performance in the car, Hamilton has been among the best scorers in the field. The second half of the season hasn't started well, though, as the results have not been there due to a mistake from him at Spa-Francorchamps, a strategic debacle at Zandvoort and a grid penalty for exceeding engine parts in Monza. The Monza penalty came as a result of his mistake in Belgium and the damage to his car's engine.

The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship will continue with the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix on 2 October 2022.

