Casino de Monte-Carlo: Another Attraction at the Monaco GP

What about the Casino de Monte-Carlo and Formula 1? Well, as far as it is established by the website of the Casino, the building is open during the Formula 1 weekend (they do not mention anything about it being closed during the race weekend).

The Monaco Grand Prix is definitely the classic highlight of the Formula 1 season, and it has owned that honour since the World Championship of Drivers started in 1950. The features of the Monaco street circuit are well known by huge F1 fans, and the Casino de Monte-Carlo is certainly one of the jewels of the principality and it is definitely an important aspect of the Formula 1 weekend. If you are unable to go to Monaco but would like to at least feel the casino spirit, several online casino options will have that covered for you.

The Casino is even referenced by one of the corners of the famous, glamorous circuit. The Turn 4, Casino Square, has Formula 1 cars passing by some yards away from the Casino de Monte-Carlo, and it is definitely an image to behold, as the towering building is seen in the back of shots that show Formula 1 cars flying by.

A little bit of the history of the Casino de Monte-Carlo? Well, it was founded by François Blanc and was built as it is known in 1863. The complex is one of the main attractions in the principality and is also the site of the Monte-Carlo Opera.

French architect Charles Garnier is recognised for designing the complex, and he also was the designer of the Paris Opera. The facilities of the Casino de Monte-Carlo include French Roulette, Trente et Quarante, Baccarat, Black Jack and Poker Texas Hold’em Ultimate, according to the official website, and it is definitely one of the most famous and imposing casinos in the entire world.

A couple of interesting facts about the Casino de Monte-Carlo include a rule on Monegasque people being forbidden to gamble at the site or enter the gaming rooms, in order to protect their financial lives.

The Casino de Monte-Carlo will always be linked to James Bond, as it was the location of several movies from the iconic franchise.

Charles Wells, an English gambler, has been named many times as the man who broke the bank at the Monaco casino. Wells supposedly did so in 1891, and many even went on to call him Monte Carlo Wells, thus becoming a famous figure associated with the casino.

Breaking the back consists of winning an amount of money that is larger than the reserve of the gambling table.

The Monaco Grand Prix is definitely a unique event, not only for Formula 1 enthusiasts but also is a great travel destination for those who would love to travel the world to one of the greatest sporting events and also test their luck at one of the most special and iconic casinos in the world.

According to the official website of the Casino de Monte-Carlo, 316,866,288.39€ have been won in slot machines throughout the last year, and the Top 3 jackpots are 754,000€, 819,300€ and 1,062,025€ as of November 5, 2021.

Planning on going to the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix? Why not entertain a visit to the Casino de Monte-Carlo? If not, well, an online casino can always be a nice option for you.

