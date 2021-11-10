Verstappen vs Hamilton: Unpredictable F1 title finale is great to join

Verstappen isn’t by no means close to putting Hamilton away in the battle for the F1 championship, but given how close things have been in 2021, the Dutchman has a healthy lead at the moment. Would we recommend betting on Verstappen to win it all at the end of the year? Probably, and the odds have him as the favourite.

Unpredictability goes a long way in generating more excitement for sports, even when the sport is already as thrilling as Formula 1 racing can be, when considering the unbelievable machines we get to see on race weekends and how they defy physics. Online sports betting is also driven by unpredictability, and it is certainly a way to test your luck and bet on an outcome that is definitely uncertain before the event unfolds.

At the moment, the Red Bull driver seems to have a slightly comfortable advantage over Hamilton (Mercedes) in the battle for the World Drivers’ Championship. The Dutchman leads the standings with 312.5 points against the British driver’s 293.5 units.

However, the Dutchman had a 33-point gap over Hamilton before the 10th round of the 2021 Formula 1 calendar happened, and he entered the 12th round of the campaign trailing by eight points. That’s how fast things can change in Formula 1, and it is also why Hamilton, a seven-time World Champion, is still a viable choice in terms of betting on who would win the World Championship of Drivers.

Red Bull has had the upper hand on most tracks during the 2021 Formula 1 season, which is why Verstappen’s odds to win the title are -225, against Hamilton’s +165, according to Unibet.

Betting on Formula 1 is quite fun and it goes beyond just the World Drivers’ Championship, as you could also bet on the upcoming 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, which also has Verstappen as the favourite to take P1 honours after Sunday’s race (his odds are at -139).

Obviously, the precedents are important and you should take note. Verstappen and Hamilton have won at Mexico in the last five times F1 visited the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The English racer won the race in 2016 and in its most recent edition in 2019, while Verstappen won it consecutively in 2017 and 2018 and now did it again in 2021.

Arguably, Red Bull has had the best car in the last four editions of the Mexican round of the F1 championship, which gave the Austrian team and its drivers, including Mexican Sergio Pérez on home soil, a ‘favourites’ tag headed into the weekend of the 18th round of the 2021 Formula 1 calendar.

Mercedes dominated in 2015 and 2016, but it all happened before the new, wider cards and tyres were introduced in 2017. Things have not gone to plan in every race of the 2021 Formula 1 season, and that’s what unpredictability and high--level competition does to a sport: every pre-race analysis could be thrown into the trash can once lights go out on Sunday, and Red Bull proved that in the previous race at Austin, where Mercedes had dominated the United States Grand Prix since 2014, and Hamilton had also won for McLaren in 2012.

The 2021 Mexico City Grand Prix could have been a big blow from Red Bull to Mercedes if the Austrian outfit manages to dominate again. In reality, Red Bull has been dominant this year, and especially in the last 13 races, with eight victories and eight Pole Positions in that stretch.

Mercedes, on the other hand, has six wins this year, against Red Bull’s ten, and has only taken three Grand Prix wins in the last 13 events, an unprecedented streak for the German team during the era of hybrid engines (since 2014).

Who would be your pick for both the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix and the 2021 Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship? Let us know in the comments.

