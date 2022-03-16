Formula Fun

Formula one is a spectacular sport to watch. The adrenaline courses through you from the moment the race begins, around every hairpin bend, through every close call or crash, right till the finish line. There's nothing quite like an exciting Formula 1 race to bust your boredom! Maybe you like checking out the F1 betting odds; maybe you watch it because your whole family loves it, or perhaps Formula 1 is your favorite sport because it's the most exciting thing around. Whatever the reason you watch F1, there are a few races on some genuinely incredible courses that every F1 fan should watch, at least once! Check out our list of the most exciting F1 races held on some of the most exciting courses in the world.

The Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park

If you’re a fan with a bit of wanderlust in your blood, then the Australian Grand Prix is the race for you. It's a fast-flowing race that will get your blood pumping; there's no doubt about that! The circuit is incredible, something really unique; a blend of permanent track sections and street track sections. During the lockdown, Albert Park was taking measures to make the course as exciting as it is today. As soon as the building was allowed, improvements to the circuit began with widening the pit lane, eliminating two turns and widening corners.

There are also plans to resurface the entire track before the next Grand Prix. Even if you’re a long-time fan of this race, the additions and refinements to the track will make it an incredibly exciting event to watch again.

The Monaco Grand Prix on the Monaco Street Circuit

Probably the most well-known racecourse in the world, the Monaco Grand Prix is run on a course of breathtaking beauty. People turn out in droves to watch 900 horsepower vehicles skim along the track, hugging the road. It's a spectacle of an event, and it's something that every true F1 fan should get to see in person at least once in their lives. The glamor associated with this race is second to none, and although modern cars outgrew this fabulous circuit years ago, no one really seems to care.

The Singapore Grand Prix in Marina Bay

This race is something extraordinary. Set under the lights of Singapore, this race has become something of a modern classic. The track sits right in the middle of the city, where a fast pace is nothing new. The lighting on the track is something pretty unique as well; fans in the stands can grasp every gleaming detail of their team’s car as it zooms past them.

The Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza

This circuit has an illustrious history that dates all the way back to 1920, and since we all know that “Italians Do It Bella,” it's no surprise that this race and track made the list. A race day at Monza has all the fevered anticipation of the most exciting sporting events in the world; rowdy fans swarm onto the stands, people are laughing and smiling wherever you look. Italy is passionate about cars, so this Grand Prix event should be at the top of your list for the experience of Italian enthusiasm alone. Milan isn't just about fashion; it's about F1 too!

British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Another historical circuit on our list, Silverstone, dates back to 1950. Silverstone was the location for the first “modern era’ Grand Prix race, and while it has been re-developed, it hasn't lost any of its old charms. The facilities at the new Silverstone are right up there with the best in the world, but the circuit is still 100% old school.

US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

This race has only been on the F1 calendar since 2012, but it wasted no time and has become a firm favorite. The race’s unique uphill run and its technical but fast-flowing layout make it something special, and it doesn’t hurt that the nightlife in Austin is an exciting follow-up to the race!

Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps

Some of the most famous corners in the world can be found nestled comfortably in the Ardennes. These are the corners that make the Belgian Grand Prix so worth watching; the stamina and concentration of the drivers are truly amazing. It's a spectacular course, and the race is made even more exciting by the thousands of Dutch fans who flock across the border every year, dressed from head to toe in orange, to support their teams.

Wrap Up

Whichever F1 events you watch from wherever you are in the world, it's easy to see why so many people love the sport! Watch from the comfort of your couch or make a trip out of it, but make sure you check out these races.

