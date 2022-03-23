The Inner-Workings Of F1: Why F1 Drivers Are Some Of The Most Intelligent People In The World

Mar.23 - People that are not well-accustomed to the sport of F1 often think that drivers are just glorified boy racers that happen to earn millions for driving around the track all day. This misconception is incredibly harmful, and in reality, it could not be further from the truth.

F1 drivers are some of the most brilliant people in the world, and as you are going to find out in this article, there is much more than first meets the eye with the sport of F1. Without further ado, let's dive straight into it.

Quick Thinking, Fast Decisions, & Complex Mathematics

Contrary to popular belief, F1 driving is incredibly complex. The experience of driving an F1 car is in no way comparable to that of regular driving, and in reality, this comparison is akin to comparing a bus driver to an astronaut.

When driving at the incredible speeds that F1 cars reach, drivers have to be quick on their feet. Wrong one move could lead to their certain demise, and because of this, F1 drivers have to be highly capable intellectually before even stepping foot into an F1 car. In addition to this, the actual mechanics behind driving an F1 car are unimaginably intricate.

Finding the perfect time to start turning at a corner and deciding upon the most efficient route to follow around a track is more science/maths than anything, and when you factor in that F1 drivers have to think about this whilst driving at break-neck speeds, it becomes evident why said drivers have to have their wits about them.

Driving F1 is hard, unimaginably so. It really does take something special to become an F1 driver, and few people in this world have what it takes.

Some Risks Are Worth Taking

It would be fair to say that driving F1 is a bit of a gamble. Not the same gamble as players who are high-stakes gamblers on sites like the Comeon.com platform for example, but it is still a ‘hedging of bets’ but in a different way. While the two are related, they are miles apart.

Most people cannot fathom the amount of courage it would take to get in an F1 car and risk your life every time you go on the track. Moreover, this is perfectly reasonable. However, when you factor in the estimated numbers for F1 driver salaries, you may start to get an idea why they do it.

It takes a brave (and smart) person to figure out and decide that they are willing to put up with the potential risks that F1 driving brings in order to be set for the rest of their lives, and this is something that only the most calculated among us will be willing to do.

So, were you surprised to find out just how much intelligence and talent being an F1 driver entails? If you are new to the sport, then this will probably be a yes. Few people know just how much it takes to become an F1 driver, and only those who are avid fans of the industry have any idea how talented the drivers are.

Have fun.

