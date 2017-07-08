F1-Fansite.com




Home / F1 Results / Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Results

Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Austrian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Red Bull Ring

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 26ºC
Tarmac: Dry 35ºC

F1 Lap times 3rd practice 2017 Austrian Grand Prix

Pos.DriverTeamTimeTyreLaps
1. S. VettelFerrari01:05.092Ultra S18
2. L. HamiltonMercedes01:05.361Ultra S21
3. V. BottasMercedes01:05.515Ultra S19
4. K. RaikkonenFerrari01:05.611Ultra S19
5. M. VerstappenRed Bull01:05.784Ultra S23
6. D. RicciardoRed Bull01:05.896Ultra S29
7. K. MagnussenHaas01:05.936Ultra S21
8. R. GrosjeanHaas01:06.015Ultra S22
9. D. KvyatToro Rosso01:06.279Ultra S28
10. C. Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso01:06.284Ultra S19
11. E. OconForce India01:06.374Ultra S26
12. N. HulkenbergRenault01:06.563Ultra S18
13. S. VandoorneMcLaren01:06.578Ultra S17
14. J. PalmerRenault01:06.595Ultra S22
15. F. AlonsoMcLaren01:06.599Ultra S20
16. L. StrollWilliams01:06.776Ultra S22
17. F. MassaWilliams01:06.865Ultra S24
18. S. PerezForce India01:06.875Ultra S28
19. M. EricssonSauber01:07.378Ultra S20
20. P. WehrleinSauber01:07.468Ultra S25

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close