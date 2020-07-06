Wallpaper Pictures 2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

This are the first photos we could upload. We will add a lot more later.
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing walks the circuit with the team.
Austrian Grand Prix, Thursday 2nd July 2020. Spielberg, Austria.
GP AUSTRIA F1/2020 – GIOVEDÌ 02/07/2020
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Williams Racing FW43 Halo cockpit cover.
Austrian Grand Prix, Thursday 2nd July 2020. Spielberg, Austria.
2020 Austrian Grand Prix, Thursday – Steve Etherington
GP AUSTRIA F1/2020 – VENERDÌ 03/07/2020
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
George Russell (GBR) Williams Racing FW43.
Austrian Grand Prix, Friday 3rd July 2020. Spielberg, Austria.
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Österreich 2020. Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Austrian GP 2020. Valtteri Bottas
GP AUSTRIA F1/2020 – SABATO 04/07/2020
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP AUSTRIA F1/2020 – SABATO 04/07/2020
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
JULY 04: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, with the Pirelli Pole Position award during the Austrian GP on Saturday July 04, 2020. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 05: Red Bull Racing team members push the car of Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 onto the grid ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 05, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Joe Klamar/Pool via Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-24HQX7PBH2111 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Österreich 2020. Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Austrian GP 2020. Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Österreich 2020. Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Austrian GP 2020. Valtteri Bottas
JULY 05: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16 during the Austrian GP on Sunday July 05, 2020. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
JULY 05: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 and Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16 during the Austrian GP on Sunday July 05, 2020. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Österreich 2020. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Austrian GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton
JULY 04: Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 during the Austrian GP on Saturday July 04, 2020. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Österreich 2020. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Austrian GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton
JULY 03: Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16 during the Austrian GP on Friday July 03, 2020. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
JULY 04: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20 during the Austrian GP on Saturday July 04, 2020. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
JULY 05: Esteban Ocon, Renault R.S.20 pit stop during the Austrian GP on Sunday July 05, 2020. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Österreich 2020. Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Austrian GP 2020. Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton
JULY 05: Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35 pit stop during the Austrian GP on Sunday July 05, 2020. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 05: Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 05, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Joe Klamar/Pool via Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-24HPEUS1W2111 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Österreich 2020. Valtteri Bottas Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Austrian GP 2020. Valtteri Bottas
GP AUSTRIA F1/2020 – DOMENICA 05/07/2020
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
