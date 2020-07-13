Wallpaper Pictures 2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix

This are the first photos we could upload. We will add a lot more later.
Marshal waves red flag as Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20 passes by
GP STYRIA F1/2020 – DOMENICA 12/07/2020
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on July 11, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Styrian GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton
Alexander Albon Red Bull Racing RB16 on track during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on July 11, 2020 in Spielberg
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Styrian GP 2020. Valtteri Bottas
Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton next to second placed Max Verstappen and third placed Carlos Sainz during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on July 11, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Styrian GP 2020.Valtteri Bottas
Drivers taking the knee before the national anthem, during the Formula 1 Pirelli Grosser Preis der Steiermark 2020, Styrian Grand Prix from July 10 to 12, 2020 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria
Carlos Sainz, McLaren, on the grid
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 12: Cars line up on the grid before the formatipon lap during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Styrian GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 12: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance and the rest of the pack at the start during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
Start of the Race, 44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 GP W11 Hybrid EQ Power+, 33 VERSTAPPEN Max (nld), Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Honda RB16, 55 SAINZ Carlos (spa), McLaren Renault F1 MCL35, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Grosser Preis der Steiermark 2020, Styrian Grand Prix from July 10 to 12, 2020 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 12: Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43, chases Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39 during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20 during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
GP STYRIA F1/2020 – VENERDÌ 10/07/2020
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 12: Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20 during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, makes a stop
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 12: Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20 during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Grosser Preis der Steiermark 2020, Styrian Grand Prix from July 10 to 12, 2020 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 12: Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43. Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39 during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
99 GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing C39, 07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing C39, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Grosser Preis der Steiermark 2020, Styrian Grand Prix from July 10 to 12, 2020 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
GP STYRIA F1/2020 – DOMENICA 12/07/2020
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, leads Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
GIOVINAZZI Antonio (ita), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action pitstop during the Formula 1 Pirelli Grosser Preis der Steiermark 2020, Styrian Grand Prix from July 10 to 12, 2020 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 12: Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01, leads Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20 during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
07 RAIKKONEN Kimi (fin), Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39, action during the Formula 1 Pirelli Grosser Preis der Steiermark 2020, Styrian Grand Prix from July 10 to 12, 2020 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo DPPI
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria
Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Styrian GP 2020. Lewis Hamilton
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 12: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, takes the victory during the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Charles Coates / LAT Images)
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, second placed Valtteri Bottas and third placed Max Verstappen stand on the podium after the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on July 12, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.