The latest episode of Off Grid is brought to you from the hills of Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Nicholas Latifi raced for the 50th time in Formula One (all for Williams), Alex Albon narrowly missed out on points with his fully repaired car and Logan Sargeant secured back-to-back wins in F2.

Watch the video above to see what else went down in Austria.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: