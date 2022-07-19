Zhou 3D Crash Animation during the 2022 British F1 Grand Prix

A 3D recreation of Zhou Guanyu's lap 1 crash at the start of the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix. After careful analysis of the footage and overlaying it on the 3D scene, we can see now exactly how Zhou slid along the track and got stuck between the catch fence and guardrail.

The roll structure took a big hit after going upside down and reports were made that it failed on that first impact. From analysis of the footage it became clear the car gradually lowers as it slides and rotates down the track. This is probably because got trapped or bended before it eventually separated completely.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: