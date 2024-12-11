A Legendary Ferrari Journey: Exclusive Ecclestone Collection Tour

Step into the dazzling world of Ferrari history with Tom and as they guide you through an extraordinary walkaround of the Ecclestone Grand Prix Collection. This captivating video takes viewers on a nostalgic trip through some of Maranello's most iconic machines, each brimming with stories of triumph, innovation, and racing excellence.

The tour begins with the legendary 1951 Italian Grand Prix-winning 375 F1, a car that marked Ferrari’s early dominance in Formula 1. The collection also showcases the exquisite 1957 Dino 246 F1, famously driven by during his 1958 World Championship season. Adding to the marvel is the 125 Thin Wall Special, a historic gem that gave Ferrari its first victory over in Grand Prix racing.

The narrative then shifts to the pioneering Ferrari 312, a car introduced alongside the Dino Prototype in 1965. This beauty, steered by and , secured multiple Grand Prix victories. From there, the spotlight moves to the 1975 Championship-winning 312 T, a machine synonymous with Ferrari's resurgence during the 1970s. Fans will also marvel at the 312 B2, which piloted to an electrifying victory at the 1971 Dutch Grand Prix, marking the first triumph for this remarkable model.

Fast forward to modern dominance, and the collection brings us the 2002 Ferrari F2002, a car etched in history for delivering victories to both and . It was the first Ferrari since 1977 to achieve Championship wins with two different drivers, solidifying its place in Formula 1 lore.

Throughout this exclusive tour, Tom and Bernie share behind-the-scenes tales and rare insights into these engineering masterpieces. Their passion for Ferrari's legacy and the drivers who made these cars legendary is palpable, making this an unmissable journey for fans of Formula 1 and automotive history alike.

Don't miss out—join us as we celebrate the brilliance, beauty, and innovation that define Ferrari's legacy in motorsport.

