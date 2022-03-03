Verstappen extends Red Bull Racing contract again

Verstappen extends Red Bull Racing contract again
3 March 2022 by    1 min read

Verstappen extends Red Bull Racing contract again. The Dutchman's new contract will end in 2028 now.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.