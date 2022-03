Alfa's Barcelona test camo delivery hasn't deceived Craig Scarborough: in this video Craig analyses the latest F1 C42 from Alfa Romeo (Sauber) and highlights the well-developed front wing design, the sidepods/diffuser, the roll-hoop inlets and the rear suspension layout. In an all-new driver line-up, the Alfas will be raced this year by Finland's Valtteri Bottas and China's F1 rookie, Guanyu Zhou.

