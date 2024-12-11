Exclusive: Bernie Ecclestone Reflects on His Formula 1 Legacy and Grand Prix Collection

In an intimate and revealing interview, Formula 1’s godfather, , opens up about his decision to part ways with his extraordinary and unparalleled Grand Prix and Formula 1 collection. Known for his pivotal role in transforming Formula 1 into the global juggernaut it is today, Bernie shares the story behind his prized collection and the passion that fueled its creation.

As the mastermind behind the modern F1 era, Bernie delves into the key moments that defined his journey. From his humble beginnings to becoming the sport's ultimate decision-maker, this conversation sheds light on the milestones that built his legacy. With his characteristic wit and insight, Bernie offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the evolution of the sport.

This video marks the start of an exciting series featuring the highlights of Bernie’s one-of-a-kind collection. Over the coming weeks, we’ll bring you closer to these iconic pieces of F1 history through exclusive stories and personal anecdotes.

Get ready for a captivating ride through the history of Formula 1 as told by the man who lived and shaped it. Buckle up, F1 fans—this is one conversation you don’t want to miss!

