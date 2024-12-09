2024 Abu Dhabi F1 GP Analysis by Peter Windsor

McLaren Seals 2024 Constructors' Championship in Abu Dhabi Triumph

McLaren-Mercedes crowned their remarkable 2024 season in style, clinching the FIA Formula 1 Constructors' Championship under the dazzling lights of Abu Dhabi. Leading the charge, Lando Norris delivered a masterclass performance, crossing the line first ahead of the two charging Ferraris. Carlos Sainz secured second, while Charles Leclerc impressed with a heroic recovery from the back of the grid to claim third place.

While Norris basked in glory, his teammate Oscar Piastri endured a tougher outing. A first-corner tangle with Red Bull's Max Verstappen left the young Australian battling back to secure the final points position in P10. Verstappen, meanwhile, salvaged a sixth-place finish after the incident.

Mercedes demonstrated solid teamwork, with Sir Lewis Hamilton claiming fourth place, fending off his teammate George Russell in fifth. Hamilton's strategic push on Medium Pirelli tires underlined the Silver Arrows' resilience as they completed the penultimate weekend of the season.

The Yas Marina Circuit finale underscored McLaren's dominance in a year marked by innovation, teamwork, and exceptional driving. With Norris's win and Piastri's vital contributions earlier in the season, McLaren earned their place back at the top of the F1 hierarchy, securing a championship victory to savor.

Fans now eagerly look to the final race of the season, where drivers and teams alike will be gunning to end the year on a high note.

