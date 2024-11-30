2024 Qatar F1 GP Friday Analysis by Peter Windsor

The Lusail International Circuit delivered yet another thrilling qualifying session as the 2024 F1 Sprint season roared to its grand finale. Under the shimmering Qatari lights, it was who emerged victorious, snatching pole position for McLaren-Mercedes with a lap that showcased his undeniable talent and hunger for redemption after a challenging Las Vegas weekend.

Norris led the charge, with Mercedes’ George Russell hot on his heels, claiming P2 in what promises to be an intense battle. Completing the top three was Norris’ teammate, Oscar Piastri, proving that McLaren’s form remains formidable as the season winds down.

Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc showed solid pace, locking out the second row in P4 and P5, respectively. The duo will be looking to capitalize on any mistakes from the frontrunners in their quest to finish the year on a high note. Meanwhile, newly crowned four-time World Champion Max Verstappen could only manage P6 in his Red Bull-Honda. The Dutchman will undoubtedly aim to recover ground in the sprint race, leveraging his relentless determination and racecraft.

The evening's action was packed with excitement, setting the stage for a memorable Sprint finale. Don't miss Peter’s insights in our featured video, where he breaks down the trends and key moments from this electrifying Qatar qualifying session.

