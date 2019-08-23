1952 Silverstone Grand Prix Video Highlights





Silverstone Grand Prix. Northamptonshire. 500 CC race. LS mechanics pushing off Gerard's Cooper. LS pushing out Stirling Moss's Kieft. MS spectators. Various shots as mechanics work on car. Various shots of officials and drivers, before start of race. Elevated LS Lone's Kieft in the pits. Various shots start of the race. Various shots of the race in progress. MS timekeeper. LS spectators. LS cars crossing the finishing line. Various shots winner, he is presented with trophy.

