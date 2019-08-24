



The 1952 Australian Grand Prix was a Formula Libre motor race (not F1 yet) held at the Mount Panorama Circuit near Bathurst, in New South Wales, Australia on April 14, 1952 (Easter Monday).

From the Sydney Morning Herald of April 15, 1952: "Whiteford Wins Grand Prix Again" BATHURST, Monday. Doug Whiteford, of Victoria, today won the 150 mile (240km) Australian Grand Prix motor race at the Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst. It was his second win in the race. He won the Grand Prix in 1950. Whiteford drove the (#1) Talbot Lago (T26C), which once won the French Grand Prix (Louis Chiron, 1949). FASTER, BUT SECOND His best speed was 139 miles an hour.

Stan Jones, of Victoria, who drove an Australian built Maybach (#3), set up top speed for the race - 141 miles an hour. The Maybach was leading the Talbot Lago, but Jones thrice had to stop because of tyre trouble. Twice he changed tyres. Jones went on to get second place. More than 15,000 saw the race. Forty-three cars started. Stan Jones was the father of Australian 1980 F1 Champion Alan.





