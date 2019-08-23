1952 Monza Grand Prix Video Highlights





Opening titles. LS the Grandstand. LS Saloon car towing racing car on trailer. MS racing car being lowered down ramp. Various shots of mechanics working on racing cars. LS old taxi (?) CU labels and marking on the taxi showing that it is Australian. CU's book containing particulars of the competitors. MS three of the drivers talking. Rear view MS driver seated in car. MS Whitehead sat in car. MS Aston's car burning. CU Aston. MS engine of his car. MS mechanics working on his car.

MS pushing out Walker in his Ferrari. LS entrance to the track. LS pan over the packed car park. LS crowded grandstand. MS car in the pits. CU one of the drivers. MS mechanics working on car. MS drivers talking. LS parade of flags before the start. High angle shot of the start of the race. Telephoto shot cars racing towards camera. CU steering wheel of car. LS track in front, as seen by a racing driver, at speed. CU inside cockpit of car. LS road ahead. Various shots of the race in progress.

Various shots of Fangio's crashed Maserati. Various shots of the race in progress. Various shots cars retiring, MS driver of number 26 pushing it in. CU driver drying himself with towel. Various shots race in progress. LS cars coming over the finishing line, the winner is Farina with Ascari second.

LS start of the second race. LS mechanics pushing car to get it started. Various shots the race in progress. MS inside the judges box. Various shots race in progress. MS crowd of officials watching. Various shots race in progress. MS commentator. Various shots race in progress. LS number 22, Ascari, slowing down and retiring. Various scenes in the pits. Various shots race in progress. LS car retiring. MS driver pouring water over his head. CU driver. LS Farina coming over the winning line. MS's man presenting bouquet and trophy to Farina.





