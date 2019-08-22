Valtteri Drives the Classic Mercedes W125 from 1937!
What's it like to jump behind the wheel of a classic Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix car like the W125 from 1937? We'll let Valtteri Bottas explain...
I'm sure he said motor sport, not mother squirt.
Love watching. Started with racing watching with my brother & father 1957 st Laguna Seca. We used to get to roam around the pits during breaks. Was great fun to watch Moss take the hill at turn 7. Everyone else would have 2 hands on the wheel and Moss would have 1 up to shade his eyes. One race he ran 17 laps with no breaks. It was fun to run around and get to talk to the various teams. My friends dad raced Cobras for awhile, still love the growl of that engine. So glad Laguna Seca is alive again. Thing as a retired teacher, may not get to attend , big price difference. It's still some of the, if not, no, for me F-1 is the best racing in the world. My brother and I went to Barcelona and saw the first race they had there, and to Portugal. It's amazing.