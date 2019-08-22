Suited & Booted – Manufacturing Max Verstappen's Race Suit





Mobil 1 The Grid heads to Italy to meet ‘The Tailor of Turin’. Maurizio Sicco has been making race suits for Formula 1’s top drivers for many decades. In the race to save weight and improve safety, the fabrication of race apparel is a key battleground. We see the manufacture of Max Verstappen’s race suit and discuss the changes in the technology over the last 20 years.

