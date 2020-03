Toro Rosso has always performed well as Red Bull’s B-team. But, the 2019 season has seen the squad rise up to put its own name in lights on the board - with fifth in the constructor’s championship.

Check out 2019 F1 Championship Standings

Check out 2019 F1 Calendar

Don't forget to join our 2020 F1-Fansite Poule to win 2 GP tickets!

Check out more about: