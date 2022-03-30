Susie Wolff 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

From the age of 8, Susie Wolff dreamed of making it in motorsport. Formula 1 was her goal. In 2014 she got her chance – driving for Williams in Free Practice at the British Grand Prix, becoming the first woman to drive in an official F1 session for more than two decades. She tells Tom Clarkson how she earned her F1 opportunity through making life-changing decisions and dedication to her dream.

She proved her speed in karting, where she raced Lewis Hamilton, in Germany’s DTM touring car championship with Mercedes and in several F1 runs with Williams. Today, Susie is pushing to create opportunities for women who want to follow her path, and has valuable insight and advice to share. She’s also a leader, as CEO of the front-running Venturi Formula E team, and she lives the highs and lows of the Mercedes Formula 1 team through husband Toto.

