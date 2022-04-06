Nigel Mansell 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

‘I risked a lot more than people know’. In 1992, Nigel Mansell – a three-time runner-up – finally achieved his lifelong ambition. To win the Formula 1 World Championship, he fought through physical injury and psychological challenges.

In this 30th anniversary special episode, Nigel tells Tom Clarkson the story of his championship winning year. He relives his dominant race victories, a Monaco battle for the ages with Ayrton Senna, the incredible celebrations that year at the British Grand Prix, and his crowning moment in Hungary. Mansell also remembers the stunning revelation, less than 24 hours after he won the title. which changed the course of his life.

