F1 Nation: 2022 Saudi Arabian F1 GP Review podcast

They raced all the way to the chequered flag, then came to chat to F1 Nation! Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Christian Horner and Adrian Newey, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Haas boss Guenther Steiner join Tom Clarkson and Natalie Pinkham to talk through a thrilling Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s return to winning, the strategic racing between Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, despair for polesitter Sergio Perez, McLaren’s performance and Mercedes’ damage limitation are just some of the topics up for discussion. Tom and Natalie are also joined by Channel 4 F1 presenter Lee McKenzie, former F1 driver David Coulthard, and F1 presenter in Latin America, Juan Fossaroli of Fox Sports.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: