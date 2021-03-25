Sergio Pérez 2021 Beyond the Grid interview

Beyond The Grid is back for a new season, and for our first episode we’re proud to bring you a driver who is firmly in the spotlight in 2021: Sergio Perez. No one on the grid has experienced as many ups and downs as the Mexican over the last 12 months, from being the first driver to catch Covid-19 to losing his race seat, to winning his first race to landing a last-minute dream move to Red Bull.

Checo speaks about all of the above and much more, as well as giving us some fascinating insight into his new working relationships with Max Verstappen, Christian Horner, Adrian Newey and Helmut Marko…

